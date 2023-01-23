Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $224.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 465,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.11. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

