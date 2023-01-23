Reviewing Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 0 6 0 3.00 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus target price of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $625.00 million 5.94 $460.42 million $2.41 9.63 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 51.09% 10.37% 4.42% Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

