Reviewing Ryder System (NYSE:R) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% Ryder System 7.31% 29.45% 5.83%

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryder System has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ryder System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Getaround and Ryder System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A Ryder System $9.66 billion 0.48 $519.04 million $16.22 5.73

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Getaround and Ryder System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ryder System 0 3 1 0 2.25

Getaround currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 378.65%. Ryder System has a consensus price target of $86.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Getaround’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Getaround is more favorable than Ryder System.

Summary

Ryder System beats Getaround on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers. The Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, e-commerce and last mile, and professional services. The Dedicated Transportation Solutions segment provides turnkey transportation solutions, including dedicated vehicles, drivers, management and administrative support. The company was founded by James A. Ryder in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

