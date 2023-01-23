Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to “Buy” at Westpark Capital

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBBN. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $207.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

