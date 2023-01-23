RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($14.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.93) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.81) to GBX 820 ($10.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 930.50 ($11.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,632.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 790 ($9.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 927.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 980.41.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

About RS Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

