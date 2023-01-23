Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

