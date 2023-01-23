Rune Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $26,709.58 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 171.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00414426 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.43 or 0.29086606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00593179 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36987745 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

