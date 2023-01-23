Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 109,423 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,882,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $89,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

