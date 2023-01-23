Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,773 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $100,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.85.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $125.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

