Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,025,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $100,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.22 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

