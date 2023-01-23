Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.97 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Synopsys worth $71,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $342.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

