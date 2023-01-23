Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $74.60 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393,568 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CSX worth $74,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.01 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.