Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $75.96 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $75,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

MS opened at $96.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.