Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $88.63 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $88,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after buying an additional 248,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

