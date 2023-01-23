Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $93.50 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $93,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

