Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $94.40 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General worth $94,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $230.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.97.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

