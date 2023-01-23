Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $76,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $410.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

