Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $74,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.97.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

