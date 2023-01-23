Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $100,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 30.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 88,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $221.41 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average is $231.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.