Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,059,827 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $68,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.