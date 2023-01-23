Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 182,047 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,047 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Ventas worth $68,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ventas by 59.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ventas by 10.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Ventas by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.28 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -448.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

