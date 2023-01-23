Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $82,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT opened at $443.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $365.34 and a 52-week high of $498.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.