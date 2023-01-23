Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $82,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $443.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $365.34 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

