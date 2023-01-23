Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.