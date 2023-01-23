Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.08.

NYSE CRM opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,247 shares of company stock worth $24,923,246. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

