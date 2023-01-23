Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The company has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,246 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

