Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

SAL opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 104.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

