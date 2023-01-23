Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.48. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

