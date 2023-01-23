Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $83,163,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

