SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.49.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

