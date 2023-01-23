Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 266,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 250,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.