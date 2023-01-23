Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after buying an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,352 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 203,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

