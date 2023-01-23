Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

SHOP stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

