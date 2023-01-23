Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Drops By 14.5%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Accor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Accor has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCYY. Barclays upgraded Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Accor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €27.40 ($29.78) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

