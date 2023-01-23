Short Interest in Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Decreases By 9.8%

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,893,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 4,317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38,933.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADEVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SEB Equities cut Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

