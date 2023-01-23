Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rises By 16.4%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.3 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $34.95.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ag Growth International Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGGZF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.