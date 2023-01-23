Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Drops By 6.6%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

