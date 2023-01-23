Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Decreases By 14.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $408.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.19. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $14,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 544,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,134,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
