Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Drops By 6.8%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 595.0 days.

Atos Price Performance

Atos stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. Atos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.