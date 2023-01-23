Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Rises By 18.0%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,394,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 318.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 26.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 143,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.15 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

