Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Increases By 17.8%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CFR opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

