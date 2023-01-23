Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Expands By 17.7%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE DDF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
