Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Declines By 7.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Fairfax India Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Fairfax India stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.03. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.
Fairfax India Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax India (FFXDF)
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.