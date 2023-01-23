Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Declines By 7.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fairfax India stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.03. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.