Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Declines By 11.1%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,579,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 5,150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,761.4 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

