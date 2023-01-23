Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Declines By 11.1%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,579,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 5,150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,761.4 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Prologis (FBBPF)
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.