Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Drops By 7.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,598,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 2,795,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.3 days.

Glencore Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLCNF opened at $7.16 on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

