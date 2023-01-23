Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Rises By 5.5%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTCGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,365,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 6,979,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $33.18.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

