Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Declines By 10.4%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRNWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Greenlane Renewables to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

