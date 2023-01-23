Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Expands By 6.4%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,191,100 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 1,119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,382.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $31.68 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.