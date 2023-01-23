Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 15.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,566,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 212,244 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 319,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

INSI opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $19.58.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

