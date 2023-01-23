Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Rises By 17.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.86 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $276.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

