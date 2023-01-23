Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Decreases By 14.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 1,078,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,255.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

